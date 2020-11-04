Mary Estella Pena was sent to the Lord on October 23, 2020 after a brief illness. She passed peacefully with her family present.

Mary was born in Hanford, California on April 29, 1938. She was raised in the 5 points in the San Joaquin Valley. Her parents were Urbano and Anita Pena and they lived and worked in nearby cotton camps in the area of 5 points. She attended several schools growing up in the area such as West Side School and Burrel Elementary School and attended Riverdale High School. Growing up she helped her family while working in the many nearby fields picking things such as cotton, alfalfa and grapes. In 1954 the family relocated to Watsonville, California where Mary attended Watsonville High School. While in school Mary also worked in the strawberry fields to help the family earn money. During this time she enjoyed going to shows to see Fats Domino, James Brown and other entertainers of the day.



Mary was truly loved by her children and her entire

extended family. She loved to laugh and always offered words of encouragement and only saw the good in people. She was a devoted Christian and loved to listen to Christian music. Mary loved antiques and loved collecting orchids and decorated her home with angels. She always shared stories of her childhood growing up and told stories of her pet lamb named Lala and growing up in the camps. She would return to the 5 points where she grew up with her sisters for a reunion every year and enjoyed visiting with her old

classmates. Mary will always be remembered for her forgiving heart, her kind words and her love for her family.



Mary worked for various packing companies in the produce industry until her retirement. She then relocated to Merced, California and faithfully attended her church. She enjoyed playing scrabble and going to second hand stores and often restored antiques. She loved to read her bible every day and had handwritten scriptures on the wall at home. She loved being a Christian because she loved Jesus and believe in his promise. She will be missed by all who loved her; she will live forever in our hearts.

Mary is survived by eldest son, Victor Arrey; son, Luis Arrey Jr. (wife Sonia); and youngest son, Javier Arrey. Daughters Herlinda Ann Arrey; Monique Movntemurro (husband Frank); Anita Howard; and youngest daughter, Blanca Fuentez (son-in-law Frank).

Mary was preceded in death by her father Urbano Pena; mother, Anita Pena; sisters, Jenny Garcia and Julia Pearl; and brother, Urbano Pena Jr.



Memorial Services will be held Sunday, November 8, 2020 at 3pm at Healey Mortuary in Salinas with the viewing

until 8pm.



Mary will be laid to rest Monday, November 9th at

Castroville District Cemetery, 8442 Moss Landing Road, in Moss Landing.

Donations can be made in her memory to: Triumphant

Believers Center, PO Box 1532, Merced, Ca 95341.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store