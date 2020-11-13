Mary Hall Pepper Tegenkamp died on Nov. 6.
Ms. Tegenkamp was born on Sept. 15, 1929 and was a native of Tarrant County, Texas. As a young girl, she went to live at Saint Joseph's home for girls. She graduated from Our Lady of Good Counsel Academy.
Ms. Tegenkamp worked in the restaurant business her whole life and finished in management and retiring for Golden West Restaurant. She loved sewing, reading, gardening, family gatherings and was dedicated to her Catholic religion.
Ms. Tegenkamp was preceded in death by husband William Joseph Pepper, husband George Tegenkamp, her daughter Paula Louise Elmore, her parents, Calvert Hall and Bessie Lee Baker; and her siblings Robert Hall, Billie Ruth Sorge and Juanita Bonzo.
She is survived by her children Geridine Freitas, Joseph Pepper, Margaret Pepper, Mary Pepper and Catherine Bobeda, her brothers Calvert Hall and Donald Hall, 15 grandchildren, 35 great-grandchildren and three great-great-grandchildren.
Visitation services will be held on Nov. 17 from 5-9pm with a rosary to take place at 6pm at Ave Maria Memorial Chapel. A funeral mass in honor of Mary will take place on Nov. 18 at 10am at Saint Patrick's Church with the burial to follow at Pioneer Cemetery.
Arrangements have been entrusted in the care of The Carroll Family of Ave Maria Memorial Chapel, avemariamemorialchapel.com.