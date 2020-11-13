1/1
Mary Hall Pepper Tegenkamp
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Mary Hall's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mary Hall Pepper Tegenkamp died on Nov. 6.

Ms. Tegenkamp was born on Sept. 15, 1929 and was a native of Tarrant County, Texas. As a young girl, she went to live at Saint Joseph's home for girls. She graduated from Our Lady of Good Counsel Academy.

Ms. Tegenkamp worked in the restaurant business her whole life and finished in management and retiring for Golden West Restaurant. She loved sewing, reading, gardening, family gatherings and was dedicated to her Catholic religion.

Ms. Tegenkamp was preceded in death by husband William Joseph Pepper, husband George Tegenkamp, her daughter Paula Louise Elmore, her parents, Calvert Hall and Bessie Lee Baker; and her siblings Robert Hall, Billie Ruth Sorge and Juanita Bonzo.

She is survived by her children Geridine Freitas, Joseph Pepper, Margaret Pepper, Mary Pepper and Catherine Bobeda, her brothers Calvert Hall and Donald Hall, 15 grandchildren, 35 great-grandchildren and three great-great-grandchildren.

Visitation services will be held on Nov. 17 from 5-9pm with a rosary to take place at 6pm at Ave Maria Memorial Chapel. A funeral mass in honor of Mary will take place on Nov. 18 at 10am at Saint Patrick's Church with the burial to follow at Pioneer Cemetery.

Arrangements have been entrusted in the care of The Carroll Family of Ave Maria Memorial Chapel, avemariamemorialchapel.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Watsonville from Nov. 13 to Nov. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Ave Maria Memorial Chapel
609 Main Street
Watsonville, CA 95076
(831) 724-4751
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved