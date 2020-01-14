|
Mary L. Aceves passed away on Jan.11, 2020. She was 84.
Mary was born in Las Animas, Colorado on December 15, 1935 to Trinidad and Lucy Aceves. In 1965, Mary and her husband Cecilio Valdez Sr., moved from Colorado to Watsonville. Together, they raised 5 children. Mary was a resident for 64 years. She worked at the Colshire pajama factory and was Vice President of the local Union for 6 years. After retirement, she was a bookkeeper for the family business Valdez Brothers Agricultural for 20 years. Mary then started working as a Teacher's Aide for P.V.U.S.D and integrated into helping children with special needs.
She liked to make bracelets and was very creative and artistic. Mary was an excellent cook and enjoyed her family get-togethers on the weekends, to play baseball. She was known to love and train animals.
She was preceded in death by her first husband, 3 brothers, and 1 sister. She is survived by her current husband Margarito Sanchez Rodriguez, of 15 years; 5 children Johnny Ray Valdez (Bernardina), Cecilio Valdez Jr. (Vilma), Jeffrey Valdez (Alma), Jack Valdez (Marcy), and Jenny Gonzalez (Jaime); 15 grandchildren, 23 great-grandchildren ; extended family Juan Valdez and his 6 children, and numerous nieces and nephews.
A visitation will be held at Mehl's Colonial Chapel on Wednesday, Jan. 15 from 5-9pm with a Rosary at 7pm. Mass will be held on Thursday, Jan. 16 at 1 pm at St. Patrick's Church. Burial to follow at Valley Public Cemetery. Mehl's Colonial Chapel was entrusted with the arrangements.
Published in Register-Pajaronian from Jan. 14 to Feb. 1, 2020