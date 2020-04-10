Home

Mehl's Colonial Chapel
222 E Lake Ave
Watsonville, CA 95076
(831) 724-6371
Mayra Ramirez Obituary
Mayra Ramirez died surrounded by her loving family at Watsonville Community Hospital on March 16. She was 30 years young.

Ms. Ramirez was born in Watsonville to her parents Francisco and Obdulia Ramirez on May 2, 1989.

Ms. Ramirez was a happy and respectful person who liked to bake and cook delicious meals, but what she was most proud of was her baking skills. Last year she took first prize on both her banana bread and Mexican "conchitas" when she entered the baking contest at the Santa Cruz County Fairgrounds.

She also enjoyed painting. She was happiest while celebrating Halloween. Ms. Ramirez favorite mascot was her cat (Misa). She was a Watsonville High School cheerleader and she loved doing her makeup.

She is survived by her parents Francisco Ramirez and Obdulia Hurtado; one sister, Alison Ramirez; and her partner of 12 years Samuel Vasquez.

Due to COVID-19 a private family service will be held. Mehl's Colonial Chapel has been entrusted with the arrangements
Published in Register-Pajaronian from Apr. 10 to Apr. 24, 2020
- ADVERTISEMENT -