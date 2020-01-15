|
Melba Learn passed on to heaven on the morning of the New Year. We will miss her terribly.
Melba is survived by her children Rob, Kandy and Martin Learn. She also leaves her sister Darlene Woodburn and brother Tom Wisdom as well as nine cherished grandkids and 17 adored great-grandkids.
Melba loved her gospel music. She enjoyed gardening amongst her many roses. She also was a great alto for choir and various smaller singing groups.
Memorial service will be on Sat., Jan. 25th at 11:00 AM at her hometown church, Corralitos Community Church - 26 Browns Valley Rd. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Arthritis National Research Foundation.
Published in Register-Pajaronian from Jan. 15 to Feb. 8, 2020