Oct 8, 1963 – July 5, 2020



Mike was a Watsonville resident from a very early age attending MacQuiddy Elementary School where his wonderful mother Bea was a teacher and later attending Aptos High School as a popular and well-loved member of the class of '82. He passed suddenly July 5 at the young age of 56 due to complications from Covid-19.



He is survived by his mother of 99 years, son Josh (Danica), grandsons Colby and Silas, several nephews, his good friend and true brother Greg, and many, many other people he touched throughout his life.



Mike was a gentle and kind-loving soul with a soft spot for those in need and would give even when it was difficult to do so. He had a passion for fast cars all throughout his life and was truly in his happy place when around them with friends. We'll miss you buddy and thanks for the memories!

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store