Michael D. Chappell, 70, of Watsonville, CA passed from this life on Sunday, May 24, 2020 at Dominican Hospital in Santa Cruz, CA.



Born June 24, 1949 at Santa Cruz Hospital, in Santa Cruz, CA, Mike was the son of Roy and Mildred Chappell.



Mike was predeceased by his parents, his brother Roy A. "Bud", his sister Barbara Brouhard Russell, his niece Sally, his grandson Joey and his daughter Jennifer.



Left to cherish his memory, Mike is survived by his wife Cecile, daughters Catherine Chappell-Ybarra (and mother Jean Welch Cheatham), Samantha Chappell (and mother Connie Muñoz Chappell), Laura Johnson and Mary Johnson, nieces Carol Chappell-Gomez and Pamala Goodacre plus many other nieces and nephews, brother Roy H., sister Janet Anderson, grandchildren Brianna, Bobby, Yolanda, Elena and Nicole, great-grandchildren Hermelindo King, Senaido, Lomasi, Benjamin and Owen, and his life-long best friend Donald Toline.



Mike graduated from Watsonville High School in 1967 and joined the US Army in 1969. He served 1 tour in Vietnam in 1970 and a total of 20 years in the Army, having been stationed in Arizona, Germany, and the Pentagon in Washington D.C. during his service. He retired with the rank of Master Sergeant in 1989. In 1990 he completed his BA degree from University of Maryland.



Mike will always be remembered for his larger than life personality, his robust laugh, great sense of humor and for being the person who was there for anyone when they were in need. He was a devoted family man and a genuinely good person. He will continue to be loved and will be missed by many.



Mike will be interred at Central Coast Veterans Cemetery in Seaside, CA. Memorial services will be postponed to a future date when family and friends can gather to celebrate his life.

