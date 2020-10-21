Michael J. Ciglar passed away on October 15, 2020. He was 62.



Michael was born in Oakland, California on Oct. 30, 1957 to Frank and Josephine Ciglar. He grew up in San Leandro and attended Marina High School. One of the highlights of his early years was hiking on the John Muir Trail in Yosemite National Park.



Upon completing high school, he attended the Police Academy in Modesto while working as a security guard. After completing the academy, he was hired as an officer through the Watsonville Police Department, where he served the community for 30 years. As an officer, he worked patrol and ran the D.A.R.E. program. He strongly believed in the importance of community involvement. He participated in community outreach events for D. A.R.E. and coached his children in youth basketball at the YMCA.



His hobbies included involvement in the Pajaro Valley Rod and Gun Club, watching and reading SCI-FI, playing games, and taking photographs in Mount Madonna and Big Sur. Animals held a special place in his heart, especially his dogs: Ginger, Amanda, Kelly, and Sammy.



He is survived by his wife Nancy Ciglar of 37 years, children; Michael C. Ciglar and Ashley Tarroja (Brian), siblings; Frank, Tony (Leslie), David (Laurie) Ciglar, and sister-in-law Judy Signorino. Michael is remembered as a family and community - orientated man. He loved his children and reminded them to be independent and to be anything they wanted to be. His philosophy was, "You can't have any highs without any lows."



Mehl's Colonial Chapel has been entrusted with the funeral arrangements.

