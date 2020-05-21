Michiko Hamada passed away peacefully, with family, at home on May 12, 2020. She was 98.



Michiko was born in Watsonville on July 11, 1921 to parents, Kumajiro and Fushi Murakami of Yamaguchi Prefecture, Japan. She was the fourth of five children. Michiko attended Calabasas and Roach Grammar Schools, as well as Watsonville High School, from 1935-1939. She married Minoru Hamada on April 16, 1942. Shortly thereafter, they were evacuated to the war relocation camp in Poston, Arizona for 3 years. After the war, the family moved to Chicago. After six months, they returned to Watsonville. Michiko was employed by S. Martinelli & Co. for many years.



She was an active member of the Watsonville Buddhist Temple and JACL Senior Center. Michiko was also an avid fan of the San Francisco Giants. She was preceded in death by her husband of 34 years; sisters Helen Muronaka (Haruro) and Masano Yamashita (Minoru); brother Chester Murakami (Prisilla); and sister-in-law Harumi Murakami. Michiko is survived by her brother Tom Murakami; two sons Glen (Leslie) of Convington, WA, and Dennis (Lola) Hamada of Belmont, CA.



Michiko was a wonderful mother and person, who will be missed. A memorial service will be held at a future date. Arrangements have been entrusted in the care of Mehl's Colonial Chapel.

