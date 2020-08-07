1/1
Miguel Camargo
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Miguel's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Miguel Camargo died on July 18. He was 72.

Mr. Camargo was a resident of Watsonville, and a member of St. Patrick's Church. Before retiring, he worked in agriculture for 35 years.

Mr. Camargo is preceded in death by his parents, Cirilo Camargo and Macedona Arriaga.

He is survived by his wife Lidia Camargo and his four children, Nancy (David Ybarra) Camargo, Juan Michael (Lupe) Camargo, Jackie (David) Gonzalez-Camargo and Tony (Rocio Fuentes) Camargo. He is also survived by his three brothers, Pedro and Juan Camargo, and Eliseo Camargo, his twelve grandchildren, three great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.

Miguel will be missed greatly by his family, especially for his sense of humor. He was a great husband, father, grandfather and uncle.

Visitation services will be held for Miguel on Aug. 15 and 16 from 5-9pm with a rosary at 6pm on Sunday at Ave Maria Memorial Chapel. A mass will take place on Monday, Aug. 17 at Assumption Church at 10am with a graveside service to follow at Valley Public Cemetery.

Arrangements have been entrusted in the care of The Carroll Family of Ave Maria Memorial Chapel, www.avemariamemorialchapel.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Watsonville from Aug. 7 to Aug. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Ave Maria Memorial Chapel
609 Main Street
Watsonville, CA 95076
(831) 724-4751
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved