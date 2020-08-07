Miguel Camargo died on July 18. He was 72.
Mr. Camargo was a resident of Watsonville, and a member of St. Patrick's Church. Before retiring, he worked in agriculture for 35 years.
Mr. Camargo is preceded in death by his parents, Cirilo Camargo and Macedona Arriaga.
He is survived by his wife Lidia Camargo and his four children, Nancy (David Ybarra) Camargo, Juan Michael (Lupe) Camargo, Jackie (David) Gonzalez-Camargo and Tony (Rocio Fuentes) Camargo. He is also survived by his three brothers, Pedro and Juan Camargo, and Eliseo Camargo, his twelve grandchildren, three great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.
Miguel will be missed greatly by his family, especially for his sense of humor. He was a great husband, father, grandfather and uncle.
Visitation services will be held for Miguel on Aug. 15 and 16 from 5-9pm with a rosary at 6pm on Sunday at Ave Maria Memorial Chapel. A mass will take place on Monday, Aug. 17 at Assumption Church at 10am with a graveside service to follow at Valley Public Cemetery.
Arrangements have been entrusted in the care of The Carroll Family of Ave Maria Memorial Chapel, www.avemariamemorialchapel.com.