After graduating from Underwood High School, Mildred attended Women and Children's Hospital School of Nursing in Chicago and received her Registered Nurse degree in 1945. While in Chicago she met her husband, Fred von Schell, who was serving in the Army. They married at Salem Methodist Church in Inver Grove Heights, Minnesota and moved to Watsonville in 1946 where Fred resided and was employed by the Pajaro Valley National Bank.



Mildred, affectionately known as Millie, began her nursing career in Watsonville at Watsonville Community Hospital and then continued as an office nurse until her first child was born. While raising her family she worked part-time at the hospital and in doctors' offices. She returned to work full-time after her husband's death in 1965 as Dr. James DePuy's office nurse until he retired. Millie loved being a nurse and caring for her patients. After she retired she was always eager and willing to use her nursing skills to help family and friends whenever they needed it.



Millie was raised in the Methodist Church and retained the spiritual values of her faith throughout her life. She became a devoted member of First United Methodist Church when she moved to Watsonville, and the church was a central part of her life for over 70 years. Her faith and the church family were a source of constant joy. They gave her strength and sustained her and her family through many trials and tribulations. Millie was actively involved in many church activities, preferring to help quietly behind the scenes. She especially enjoyed the women's group, singing in the choir, and the weekly sewing group until her health prevented her from participating.



Millie was dedicated to her family and enjoyed getting together and celebrating family whenever possible including many vacation trips to visit her relatives and attend family events. After the birth of her first grandchild she was known affectionately as Oma to her family. She is survived by her four children, Larry von Schell (Denise), Ardene Kannely (Craig Harris), Janice Thurman, Joyce Madison (Carl), eight grandchildren and ten great-grandchildren, her brother Ray Busch, a niece and nephew, and extended family and loving friends.



Millie always had a smile on her face and a positive attitude. Though quiet in her nature there wasn't a person she couldn't talk to nor a person she wouldn't help. She was a sweet and humble soul. She was a truly generous person with a heart of gold and we will all miss her.



The family welcomes acts of kindness in her honor. Donations may be made to the Watsonville First United Methodist Church, 229 Stanford Street, or any charity.



