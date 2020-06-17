May 30, 1920 – June 11, 2020



Twelve days after her 100th birthday, Mitsuye Katsuyama passed away peacefully. She is survived by three sons Victor Katsuyama (Laurel), Virgil Katsuyama (Tina), Kelly Katsuyama (Joice) and one daughter Kathy Ishikawa (Harry). Granddaughters Stacey (Michael Ventura), Sheri Katsuyama, Kerri (Paul Phu), Lauren (Saia Makakaufaki), Jamie (Vance Lindsey), Sandi (Aaron Favors) and Sarah (Adam McFadden) 2 grandsons Brett Katsuyama and Chris Ishikawa and 9 great grandchildren.



Mitsuye was born and raised in Lancaster, CA and moved to Watsonville in 1952 with her husband Toshiya and three boys. Mitsuye helped her husband farm strawberries, squash and artichokes. She also worked at Ford's Department Store for many years. In her leisure years she enjoyed her family, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. A special thanks to Heartland Hospice of Monterey, caregiver Tina Katsuyama and thank you Cindy Mine and Mary Perez, Sheri Katsuyama and Tracey Jofuku for making her last days more peaceful.



Funeral arrangements will be made by Ave Maria Memorial Chapel. However, because of the pandemic situation visitation will be restricted to immediate family members at the Watsonville Buddhist Temple.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store