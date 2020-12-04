Myrna S. North died Nov. 26.



She was born on Jan. 11, 1944 to Priscilla and Lope Sebollena in Cabanatuan City, Nueva Ecija. She grew up in a household of four.



She was a woman of many talents and took pride in being the matriarch of her family. Another love that she took pride in was her extended family within the Filipino community of Watsonville and Salinas.



She loved spending her time as a retiree with her husband of 33 years, John L. North Sr. (who preceded her in death), fishing, volunteering, traveling and coordinating events. She was a caring soul. She showed her love and care by preparing and serving her delicious traditional Filipino dishes. Watching people enjoy her cooking was one of her joys. A resourceful treasure chest is how she will be remembered. Her love was unmeasurable, as she would do anything to help others.



She leaves behind her brother Danny, her two sons Derick and Fiel, seven stepchildren, 17 grandchildren, 32 great-grandchildren and eight great-great-grandchildren. Private blessing performed by Father Roy.

