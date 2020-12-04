1/1
Myrna S. North
1944 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Myrna's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Myrna S. North died Nov. 26.

She was born on Jan. 11, 1944 to Priscilla and Lope Sebollena in Cabanatuan City, Nueva Ecija. She grew up in a household of four.

She was a woman of many talents and took pride in being the matriarch of her family. Another love that she took pride in was her extended family within the Filipino community of Watsonville and Salinas.

She loved spending her time as a retiree with her husband of 33 years, John L. North Sr. (who preceded her in death), fishing, volunteering, traveling and coordinating events. She was a caring soul. She showed her love and care by preparing and serving her delicious traditional Filipino dishes. Watching people enjoy her cooking was one of her joys. A resourceful treasure chest is how she will be remembered. Her love was unmeasurable, as she would do anything to help others.

She leaves behind her brother Danny, her two sons Derick and Fiel, seven stepchildren, 17 grandchildren, 32 great-grandchildren and eight great-great-grandchildren. Private blessing performed by Father Roy.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Watsonville Pajaronian from Dec. 4 to Dec. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Mehl's Colonial Chapel
222 E Lake Ave
Watsonville, CA 95076
(831) 724-6371
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved