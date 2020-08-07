Nancy Camargo died on July 22. She was 49.
Mrs. Camargo was a resident of Watsonville. She was an avid runner who participated in and placed in numerous marathons and was passionate about her occupation as a caregiver. Her biggest accomplishments were caring for her three children and her beloved dog, Curlies, as well as being abuelita to her grandkids.
She lived her life to the fullest everyday and her family will love and miss her dearly.
Mrs. Camargo is preceded in death by her father, Miguel Camargo.
She is survived by her husband David Ybarra, her mother Lidia Camargo and her three children David A. Ybarra, Richard Ybarra and Breanna Ybarra. She is also survived by her three siblings, Juan Michael Camargo, Jackie Gonzalez-Camargo and Tony Camargo; and her two grandchildren.
Visitation services will be held Aug. 15 and 16 from 5-9pm with a rosary at 6pm on Aug. 15 at Ave Maria Memorial Chapel in Watsonville. A mass will take place on Aug. 17 at Assumption Church at 10am with a graveside service to follow at Valley Public Cemetery.
Arrangements have been entrusted in the care of The Carroll Family of Ave Maria Memorial Chapel, www.avemariamemorialchapel.com.