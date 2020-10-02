Otis Robert O'Neal died on Sept. 25 in Watsonville. He was 72.



He was born on June 15, 1948 to Tom and Sally O'Neal. He served in the U.S. Army from 1969-72.



Mr. O'Neal was an automobile and small engine mechanic before working at Hartnell College in Salinas from where he retired. He was also an ordained Deacon, and was involved in various functions in his church such as helping with the choir, serving as a Sunday school superintendent and feeding the homeless at local shelters. He also helped the elderly in his neighborhood with lawn care and running errands. He loved cars and enjoyed fishing and hunting. He was a jack of all trades and the best brother and friend. He will be deeply missed.



Mr. O'Neal is survived by his children; Otis R. O'Neal, Jr., Kanika S. O'Neal-Smith, Robert E. O'Neal and Michael O'Neal. He also leaves behind his sisters; Inez Moton and Charlene Peffley, as well as four grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his brother; Tom Clifford O'Neal, Jr., and his sisters; Barbara Rackins and Edwina Hopper.



Mehl's Colonial Chapel has been entrusted with the arrangements.

