May 19, 1946 ~ July 15, 2020



It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Pamela Sue Emfinger (Walpole) on July 15, 2020. She was 74.



Born on May 19, 1946, "Sue" as she liked to be called, enjoyed spending time with her family, traveling, arts & crafts, and fishing. Her lovely husband of 44 years was by her side when she passed. She will be greatly missed.



Mother, wife, and friend, she is survived by her husband Jerry Emfinger, her children; Danny Kilburger, Eva Kilburger, and Michelle Snow-Freiermuth, brother; Steven Walpole, and sister; Rosemary Rutter. She also leaves behind many grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her youngest child; Pammy Kilburger (1982), her father; James Walpole (1977), her mother; Emma Rodgers (1998), a sister; Sherry Lee (1996), and a brother; John Walpole (1974).



Mehl's Colonial Chapel has been entrusted with the funeral arrangements. As Sue had a great love of animals, in lieu of sending flowers please consider making a donation to the SPCA, her favorite charity.

