Pamela Sue (Walpole) Emfinger
1946 - 2020
May 19, 1946 ~ July 15, 2020

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Pamela Sue Emfinger (Walpole) on July 15, 2020. She was 74.

Born on May 19, 1946, "Sue" as she liked to be called, enjoyed spending time with her family, traveling, arts & crafts, and fishing. Her lovely husband of 44 years was by her side when she passed. She will be greatly missed.

Mother, wife, and friend, she is survived by her husband Jerry Emfinger, her children; Danny Kilburger, Eva Kilburger, and Michelle Snow-Freiermuth, brother; Steven Walpole, and sister; Rosemary Rutter. She also leaves behind many grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her youngest child; Pammy Kilburger (1982), her father; James Walpole (1977), her mother; Emma Rodgers (1998), a sister; Sherry Lee (1996), and a brother; John Walpole (1974).

Mehl's Colonial Chapel has been entrusted with the funeral arrangements. As Sue had a great love of animals, in lieu of sending flowers please consider making a donation to the SPCA, her favorite charity.

Published in Watsonville from Jul. 22 to Aug. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Mehl's Colonial Chapel
222 E Lake Ave
Watsonville, CA 95076
(831) 724-6371
