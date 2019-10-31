|
Patricia Ann Farnworth Kendrick died at home in Watsonville, Sept. 19, 2019 at the age of 77.
She was born July 13, 1942 and spent most of her life in Watsonville. Pat graduated from Watsonville High School in 1960. She joined Soroptimist International Watsonville in March of 1973, and served as club President from 1978-1979. Pat often fondly reminisced about her active years as a Soroptimist, her club-related travels, and the many friends she made. In her recent years, although she did not regularly participate in club activities, she maintained her membership in the club to support their efforts and mission. Her career years were spent in the title company profession; in retirement, she was known as the "Happy House Sitter", and made many new friends, taking care of homes and their pets. She will be missed by all of us who knew her.
She is survived by: brother James C. Kendrick of Redding, California; nephews Brian A. Kendrick of Chula Vista, CA, Mark J. Kendrick of Portland, Oregon, and cousin Dolores Mullikin of Santa Rosa, who was close and caring to her mother. Pat was preceded in death by her father James L. Bud Kendrick in 1989, and her mother Martina Marty Mateos Kendrick in 2000, a native of Spain.
Mehl's Colonial Chapel has been entrusted with the internment. In lieu of flowers, the family requests contributions to be made to the in Salinas and San Jose, CA.
Published in Register-Pajaronian from Oct. 31 to Nov. 16, 2019