Paul J. Gnehm, age 57, entered eternal rest on Monday, November 11, 2019.
Born to Paul and Margaret Gnehm in Watsonville, Paul was a longtime resident of the Pajaro Valley. He attended local school and was involved in 4-H, raising animals to show at the County Fair. He enjoyed the country life, from cattle roundups to delivering calves, yahooing up on the hill or taking a dip in the horse trough with his cousin Jerry. Paul loved to hunt with the country folk during deer season. Paul was a well-respected Master Refrigeration Mechanic. He worked for Coast Transit Refrigeration for several years until an injury forced him to stop working
Paul's longtime friend from childhood, John Colendich, was a true friend. His goddaughter Kayla Colendich was at his side every day during the last month of his illness. She would walk in the room and call him "Pauley" and he would light up.
Survived by Aunt Nora Hayes, John Colendich and his family, goddaughter Kayla Colendich, Kara Colendich, sister Peggy Gnehm, and nephew Zeb Gnehm, numerous cousins, and many friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, several uncles, aunts and cousins.
Many thanks to Devin, Kelly, Diane, Brad, and Rose of Santa Cruz Hospice, Dr. Robert Weber, Dr. Albert Crevello, his cousin Phyllis, and Jerry Dias who cared for him the last 6 years.
If desired, memorial contributions can be made to Hospice of Santa Cruz or .
Mehl's Colonial Chapel has been entrusted with the funeral arrangements.
