Paul M. Costa passed on February 11, 2020 at Stanford Hospital with family at his side. He was 67 years old.
Paul was born in Watsonville on May 26, 1952 and was the middle son of Josephine (Avila) and Al Costa, whose parents were all immigrants from the Azores Islands. He grew up in Aromas on the family ranch and lived the last 22 years of his life at his Casserly home. He attended Aromas Grammar School and graduated from Watsonville High School in 1970.
Paul worked at Crop Production Services (the old Western Farm Service); he started in 1971 when he was 19 years old, when it was LESCO Seed and Chemical. He worked for the company for 45 years. He was also instrumental in assisting his parents in the daily operation of the family ranch in Aromas, raising dairy cows and growing apricots. After their passing, he continued to maintain the ranch and that was where he continued to look after his cattle. He was proud of his Portuguese heritage and loved to take trips to Las Vegas, Laughlin, and to Mexico.
Paul is survived by his wife of 22 years, Irene (George) Costa; his daughter Tamara (Jeffrey) Hall of Boise, Idaho; grandson Kelton Hall; (step) granddaughters Alexandra Dyer (and her son, Dustin Dyer), and Kayla Hall; two brothers Gary Costa, and Michael (Connie) Costa; sister-in-law Celia (Ed) Weins; and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and aunts. He was preceded in death by his parents Alfred and Josephine Costa.
A memorial mass will be held at 11:00 AM on Friday, March 6, 2020, at Holy Eucharist in Corralitos. Mehl's Colonial Chapel has been entrusted with details. The family suggests that contributions be made to Stanford Children's Hospital, Stanford Cancer Center, Stanford Cardiac Center, or to the donor's favorite charity.
