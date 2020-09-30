April 9, 1945-August 25, 2020



Paula Jean Brumit was born to James and Ruby Brumit in Watsonville, California and graduated from Watsonville High School in 1963. She married Harold Taylor; they later divorced.



She was the youngest of four children: Jean (deceased), Alan (Stacey, Rodney, Curtis), and Tom (Michael, Margo). Her life centered on her community and family, especially her children; Rodger (deceased) Gary (deceased) and Scott. She is survived by her grandchildren Tory Taylor, Ariel Chuitt (Marcus) and Dylan Taylor, their mother Tiffany Taylor; and grandchildren Noah and Madison Chuitt, and Lila Taylor (mother Raylene Taylor) as well as cousins John and Jack Brumit.



She attended Cabrillo College in Aptos and worked in local canneries, the travel industry, and as a caretaker. A deeply spiritual person, she joined the Catholic Church when her son Gary was in ministry. The family relocated to Lewiston Idaho where Paula was able to be close to family. There she formed a close group of friends in the recovery community. She will be remembered and missed for her faith, her laughter, her strength.

