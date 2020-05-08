Pedro Cortes died on April 27. He was 85.
Mr. Cortes was born on Aug. 16, 1934 in Mexico to his parents, Efren Cortes and Guadalupe Rosas. He was a loving, caring man, who enjoyed spending time with his family and grandchildren. He enjoyed gardening and taking care of his animals.
He is preceded in death by his wife Martha Cortes. Mr. Cortes is survived by his six children Teresa Cortes, Alicia Cortes, Pedro Cortes (Olga), Sylvia Cortes (Francisco Ramirez), Norma Cortes, and Martin Cortes. He is also lovingly remembered by his 15 grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.
A private graveside service will take place at Valley Public Cemetery. A celebration in honor of Pedro Cortes will be held at a later date.
Arrangements have been entrusted in the care of the Carroll Family of Ave Maria Memorial Chapel, www.avemariamemorialchapel.com.
Published in Watsonville from May 8 to May 22, 2020.