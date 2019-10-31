|
Ponciano Torres Romero, age 96, passed away peacefully at home on October 30, 2019.
He was born on June 8, 1923 in Saltillo, Coahuila, Mexico and had lived in Aromas for 50 years. Ponciano worked locally in agriculture for many years including Borina Farms. In years past he took pride in raising roosters and enjoyed a good shot of tequila. The residents of Aromas may recall Ponciano riding his bicycle through town when in his 70's and 80's. In recent years he used his walker to stroll along the street where he lived and raised his family.
Ponciano is survived by his children, Rosalinda Gastelum, Ruben (Gloria) Romero, Tom Romero, Manuel Romero, Mike Romero, Paula (Stan) Baum, Martha (Jaime) Saldana, Yolanda Romero, Frank (Carol) Romero, and Mary (Freddie) Moreno. He also leaves 24 grandchildren, 24 great-grandchildren, 2 sisters Esperanza De La Torre and Aurora Baclig; and 2 brothers Margarito Romero and Jesse Torres. He was preceded in death by his wife of 66 years, Celestina Gutierrez Romero.
Please call Mehl's Colonial Chapel for funeral service dates and time.
Published in Register-Pajaronian from Oct. 31 to Nov. 16, 2019