Priscilla Louise Doble passed away on July 28, 2020. She was 70.



Priscilla was born on May 8, 1950 in Las Vegas, New Mexico to Enrique and Celia Armijo. She was one of 12 children. She started her life in New Mexico and then moved to California at the age of 16. She started a new life to raise her family and she worked tirelessly to achieve that.



Her family extended to everyone she loved. She was a powerful force and was the backbone of her family. To those who knew her, she had a hard life and had always overcome her situations. She never complained and always gave unconditional love to those around her. Her favorite symbol was the heart. She was referred to as mom, nana, grandma, and aunty by many. Priscilla was a giving person and was the definition of endurance. Her level of will power had no measurement along with her tenacious personality.



She is preceded in death by her parents, and 5 siblings. She is survived by 6 siblings, her children; Lawrence Banuelos, Kenneth Banuelos, Dee Dee Rockwell, grandchildren; Anthony, Jordan, Olivia, Kenneth, Brianna, and Elyssa Banuelos, Vanessa Osby, and Samantha and Benjamin Rodriguez, as well as 1 great-grandchild, Floyd. No services will be held at this time.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store