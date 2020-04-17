|
Raedeane Sharon Soito died on April 7. She was 75.
Born on Feb. 8, 1945, Ms. Soito was a Watsonville resident, and lived there most of her life.
She attended Green Valley Christian Center for countless years. She worked at Central Coast Trucking for many years as well. Ms. Soito was a member of the Rose and Cactus Society. She loved gardening, animals, and spending time with her family and friends.
Ms. Soito is survived by her brother Robert Hoover and her sister Roxanne Hoover. She is also survived by her great aunt, numerous cousins, and many good friends, all of whom will miss her dearly.
Arrangements have been entrusted in the care of The Carroll Family of Ave Maria Memorial Chapel, www.avemariamemorialchapel.com.
Published in Register-Pajaronian from Apr. 17 to May 1, 2020