Rafael Salcedo Jr., a lifelong resident of Watsonville, died on Oct. 24. He was 44 years old.



Mr. Salcedo was born on Sept. 10, 1976 and was one of five children. He enjoyed having barbecues and watching movies in his spare time, and was an avid Raiders fan. Most of all, he loved spending time with his family, especially his children, who were his pride and joy. He was very happy and proud when he recently became a new grandfather. He will be deeply missed by his loving family and his many friends.



Mr. Salcedo is survived by his girlfriend, Yessica Valdez, his children; Ruby, Sophia, Jacob and Marylou Salcedo, and his parents; Rafael Salcedo, Sr. and Mary Rivera. He also leaves behind siblings Josie Marquez, MaryAnn Salcedo, Jose Barron and Isabel Barron, as well as numerous nieces and nephews.



Due to current health restrictions, a private funeral will be held. Mehl's Colonial Chapel has been entrusted with the funeral arrangements.

