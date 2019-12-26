|
Resident of Los Banos, CA, a devoted and loving husband earned his way into Heaven passing away in Los Banos, CA on December 13, 2019. Ramon celebrated his 72nd birthday with friends and family days before his passing. Ramon battled with Lung Cancer for 3 years.
Ramon was born in Michoacan, Mexico and came to America for a better life. He was an Avid CB Radio aficionado and loved Muscle Cars. Ramon shared his home with his long time Best Friend and Love of his Life, Maria (Ramirez) Andrade. Ramon married Maria also known to him as "Mi Chaparrita" on July 21, 2007. The inseparable couple began their life together in Henderson, Nevada. In 2015 they decided to come back to California to be closer to their family. Ramon had enough strength in his last moments to say "Yo te quero, Mi Chaparrita. Chaparrita, I love you."
Ramon is survived by his brother Jose and sisters Rosario and Chuche; children Beto (Esmerelda), Chuche (Rafael), and Alicia; 11 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren, and his loving wife Maria. Ramon was preceded in death by a son Raul
Visitation Services will be held at Mehl's Colonial Chapel, 222 E. Lake Ave., Watsonville CA 95076 on Sunday, December 29th, 2019 from 3:00pm-9.00pm with recitation of the rosary at 7pm.
Mass will be celebrated at 10am on Monday, December 30th at Our Lady of Assumption Church, 100 Salinas Road, Pajaro, CA 95076.
Burial will follow at Valley Public Cemetery 2445 E. Lake Ave, Watsonville CA 95076.
Any donations or flowers are sincerely appreciated and can be sent to Mehl's Colonial Chapel.
Published in Register-Pajaronian from Dec. 26, 2019 to Jan. 11, 2020