Ramon Perez died on Nov. 7, surrounded by his family in Dominican Hospital.
Mr. Perez lived in Watsonville from 1998 up until his last days alive. He immigrated from Durango Mexico in search of a better life and education for his family. He was the best father, husband, and friend anyone could ask for. His tenacity and courage will never be forgotten and his legacy will forever live through his children and grandchildren.
Diagnosed with Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia in the spring of 2013, and declared cancer-free in late 2014, he was later diagnosed with Acute Myeloid Leukemia, which was caused by the chemotherapy.
Mr. Perez is survived by his wife, Beatriz Rodriguez and his children, Jesus, Raymundo, Marcos, Silvia, Beatriz, Mario Laura, Jose, Ramon and Guadalupe. He is survived by 14 grandchildren and many other family members.
Visitation services will be held Nov. 21 from 5-9 p.m. with a rosary at 7 p.m. at Ave Maria Memorial Chapel. Mass will be celebrated on Nov. 22 at St. Patrick's Church at 1 p.m. with burial to follow at Valley Public Cemetery.
Arrangements have been entrusted in the care of The Carroll Family of Ave Maria Memorial Chapel, www.avemariamemorialchapel.com.
Published in Register-Pajaronian from Nov. 15 to Nov. 29, 2019