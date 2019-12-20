|
Rebia Westbrook died on Dec. 11.
Born on Dec. 15, 1934 to Goldie and William Noe, she took on the task of raising her siblings, which contributed to her strong work ethic. She learned to knit and crochet in Oklahoma. She eventually became a seamstress for Levi Strauss. She was married in 1952 to James Westbrook for 42 years and together they had two children. In 1963, she started working as a Test Technician at Space Systems Loral in Palo Alto and retired in 1992.
She had many hobbies including, gem and mineral collecting, crocheting, knitting, sowing and gardening. Her favorite pastime was the beach and pulling weeds. She was a volunteer for the Fire Jill's while living in Trinity County. She was a devoted Christian with a loving soul, who found positivity in every situation.
She is survived by her sister, "Huba," daughter, Susan Davis, son, George Westbrook (Rose), a grandchild and a great-grandchild.
She is preceded in death by her husband James and her sisters, Debbie, Frankie and Flossie.
A memorial service will be held on Jan. 11, 2020 at the First United Methodist Church in Watsonville.
Published in Register-Pajaronian from Dec. 20, 2019 to Jan. 3, 2020