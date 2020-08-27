Renee Jobst Anderson, age 73, passed away at home on August 24, 2020, surrounded in love by her family.



Renee grew up in the Los Angeles area and attended George Washington High School. She was a talented musician, mastering the violin at an early age which earned her a scholarship to Pepperdine University. She was also a pianist and often played at home for family. Renee found joy in numbers and worked in accounting for 30 years alongside David J. Cecy and his family. The friendships and memories Renee made there brought her much happiness, and the two families remain now and forever close. A competitive game player, her younger years were filled with late nights and full weekends playing pinochle with dear friends; and she was a fierce Scrabble player, reveling in her triple word scores and seven letter bonuses.



As a mom, Renee was actively involved in her daughters' lives. From baking for their classmates to volunteering in the classroom; from hauling her kids to various sports practices and events, to cheering them on as they played/raced - Renee was always there for her girls. As a grandma, her grandchildren were her pride and joy - cooking for and with them, reading to them, teaching them games - she cherished it all and will be dearly missed. Renee loved to travel. Prior to retirement, she and Warren hit the road in their RV as often as possible. In retirement, Renee greatly enjoyed cruising the world with Warren, sailing on 14 different ships with the longest trip being 60 days at sea around South America. She served as an officer at the Watsonville Elks Lodge, and prior to lockdowns due to COVID she looked forward to her monthly lunch with the good friends she'd met at Curves. In addition, the connections Renee had at Corralitos Community Church were an important part of her life.



She is survived by her husband of 47 years, Warren A. Anderson; her children Michelle (David) Olson of Corralitos, CA and Melissa (Glenn) Griffin of Madison, WI; her grandchildren Timothy Olson (28) of Monterey, Jacob Olson (24) of Watsonville, Lillian (20), Matthew (16), and Ruth Renee (13) Griffin of Madison, WI; her brothers Wayne of Watsonville and Russell of Hawaii. She will be further missed by her beloved nephew Tobias, her Aunt Lou, and her cousins Dan, Jeff, Greg, and Doug. She is preceded in death by her mother Eva Lorraine, her father Wesley Allen, her beloved Aunt Thelma, and her Uncle Glenn.



The family would like to thank MaryLou, Renee's loving caregiver from Visiting Angels, and the wonderful staff of Hospice of Santa Cruz County. Due to COVID restrictions, we are unable to hold a service at this time. Mehl's Colonial Chapel has been entrusted with the arrangements. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Corralitos Community Church or Hospice of Santa Cruz County.

