Reynaldo Vela, 71, passed away unexpectedly on Oct. 30, 2020.



Born in Brownville, TX on July 12, 1949, he was a longtime resident of Watsonville, CA. He later moved to Sonora, CA and lived there the past 12 years.



He leaves behind his wife of 50 years Loretta Vela, sister Mary Zamora, and stepsister Sylvia Garza. He also leaves behind 7 children Angela, Stephanie, Richard, Rey Jr, Lisa, Michelle, and Robert Vela; 2 beloved dogs; several grandchildren; nieces and nephews.

Ray loved to watch the Dallas Cowboys, work on his truck, go to the casino, and enjoyed food, especially around the holidays.

His celebration of life will be held on Nov. 21, 2020 at 2 p.m. at his daughters' home. If you would like to attend or send something please contact one of his daughters:



Stephanie Vela: (209) 613-9099 or Angela Vela: (209) 743-9172.

The Vela Family



