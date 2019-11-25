|
|
|
Richard Maurice Codiga, 82, of Carlsbad, CA passed away on Sunday, November 10, 2019 at Scripps Memorial Hospital in Encinitas, CA. He was born February 9, 1937 in Watsonville, CA, to Pio "Bill" and Ann Codiga.
He is survived by his wife of 61 years, Nancy (Bull) Codiga of Carslbad, CA; daughter Laura Edwards and her husband Rick Edwards, of Mira Mesa, CA; son Doug Codiga and his partner Yong Houle, of Honolulu, Hawaii; son Dan Codiga and his wife Katie Faulkner, of Jamaica Plain, Massachusetts; four grandchildren; brother and sister-in-law Bill and Cloy Codiga, of Santa Cruz, CA; sister-in-law Shirley Ivelich, of Fallbrook, CA; a niece, many nephews, and their families.
He graduated from Watsonville High School as valedictorian and senior class president in 1954. He was awarded the Braun Engineering Scholarship 1955-1958 at Stanford University, where he earned Tau Beta Pi and graduated in 1958.
Shortly after marrying, he and Nancy settled in Cupertino, CA, where they raised their children and he worked as a mechanical engineer in the Santa Clara valley.
He is remembered as a loving father and grandfather with a kind heart, patient demeanor, and sharp sense of humor.
A private memorial for family is being planned, per his wishes. Donations may be made to the in his memory. An online remembrance is at LastingMemories.com/richard-maurice-codiga
Published in Register-Pajaronian from Nov. 25 to Dec. 14, 2019