Robert Lujan Rodriguez

Robert Lujan Rodriguez Obituary
Robert Lujan Rodriguez, a longtime resident of Watsonville, died Feb. 21. He was 86 years old.

Mr. Lujan Rodriguez was born to Roque Rodriguez and Bibianna Lujan on March 5, 1933 in Ruidosa, Texas. The family moved to Artesia, New Mexico and eventually settled in Watsonville.

Mr. Lujan Rodriguez served in the U.S. Army for two years in the early '50s and in the late '60s. He met his wife of 48 years, Gloria Valdiez, and they had two children. He loved to watch baseball and was an avid Oakland Raiders fan. He enjoyed time with his kids and grandchildren.

He is preceded in death by his parents, 11 siblings, son, Bricky Rodriguez, and daughter, Mary Rodriguez.

He is survived by his wife, sons, Andrew (Andrea), Robert (Lucy) and Angel (Luisa) Rodriguez, daughters, Lorraine (Ruben) Rodriguez, Terry and Tina Rodriguez, stepdaughter Sylvia (Raymond) Martin and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

A visitation will be held on March 4 from 5-9 p.m., with Rosary at 7 p.m. at Mehl's. Mass will be held at Valley Catholic Church on March 5 at 10 a.m. Burial to follow at Valley Public Cemetery.
Published in Register-Pajaronian from Feb. 28 to Mar. 13, 2020
