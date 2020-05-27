November 7, 1958 – May 18, 2020

Mi Wuk Village, Calif.



Born in Watsonville in 1958, Bob is survived by his parents Len and Sharon, brothers Bill and Ed Ackerman, and a sister, Karen Olsen; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.



He enjoyed fishing; with two of his biggest catches being a 5lb Rainbow trout, and a 17lb Salmon while fishing with his Dad. He also enjoyed tying his own flies, and playing tennis.



Bobby died unexpectedly at his home in Mi Wuk Village on May 18th, 2020.



He was much loved and will be missed by all who knew him. Cremation has taken place; a private memorial will be held at a later date.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store