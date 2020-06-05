Robert Teran Sr. died unexpectedly on May 24. He was 36.
Mr. Teran was native of Watsonville. He attended Watsonville, Aptos, and Renaissance high schools. During high school, he was known as a football star. In his adult life, he was a part of many recreation softball teams. He also often played pick-up games of basketball and football. He always played with heart and passion. As an adult, Mr. Teran was also an HVAC business owner of "Ambient Air" where he served the Watsonville community for several years.
He is preceded in death by his cousin, Johnny Teran.
Mr. Teran is survived by his mother, Luz Delia Teran; his four children Robert, Matthew, Jaydyn, and Johnny; and his two sisters, Yvette Farfan (Ray) and Nubia Teran. He is also survived by his grandmother, Aurelia Palomares; and numerous other extended family. He was expecting his first grandchild this November.
Visitation services will be held on June 7 from 3-7pm at Ave Maria Memorial Chapel, with a burial service to take place on June 8 at Valley Public Cemetery at 11am.
Arrangements have been entrusted in the care of The Carroll Family of Ave Maria Memorial Chapel, www.avemariamemorialchapel.com
Published in Watsonville from Jun. 5 to Jun. 20, 2020.