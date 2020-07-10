Ronald H. Lopes died on July 4. He was 85.
Mr. Lopes loved his job at Uni-Kool partners for over 40 years. He enjoyed fishing, hunting and making memories with family and friends. He always had a great sense of humor and a smile on his face. He will be forever missed.
He was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Claudine Lopes and his daughter, Cindy Hicks.
He is survived by his children; Ronnie, Timmy Lopes, Jaray and Darren Hicks.
Visitation services will be held on July 10 from 5-9pm at Ave Maria Memorial Chapel. A graveside service will be on July 11 at 11am at Pajaro Valley Memorial Park.
Arrangements have been entrusted in the care of The Carroll Family of Ave Maria Memorial Chapel, www.avemariamemorialchapel.com.