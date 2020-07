Ronald H. Lopes died on July 4. He was 85.Mr. Lopes loved his job at Uni-Kool partners for over 40 years. He enjoyed fishing, hunting and making memories with family and friends. He always had a great sense of humor and a smile on his face. He will be forever missed.He was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Claudine Lopes and his daughter, Cindy Hicks.He is survived by his children; Ronnie, Timmy Lopes, Jaray and Darren Hicks.Visitation services will be held on July 10 from 5-9pm at Ave Maria Memorial Chapel. A graveside service will be on July 11 at 11am at Pajaro Valley Memorial Park.Arrangements have been entrusted in the care of The Carroll Family of Ave Maria Memorial Chapel, www.avemariamemorialchapel.com.