|
|
|
Rosa Moreno died unexpectedly on Jan. 30. She was 61. Ms. Moreno was a native of Nayarit, Mexico. She will be remembered for being a good friend and family member. She was preceded in death by her mother Josefina Santana. She is survived by her beloved children Maria Elena, Neri Magdalena, Coral and Manuel, her brothers and sisters Consepcion, Martha, Angel, Fidel and Guadalupe. She is also survived by her eight grandchildren and her six great-grandchildren. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to GoFundMe.com for Rosa M. Moreno's Funeral Expenses. Arrangements have been entrusted in the care of The Carroll Family of Ave Maria Memorial Chapel, avemariamemorialchapel.com.
Published in Register-Pajaronian from Feb. 7 to Feb. 21, 2020