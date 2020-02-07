Home

POWERED BY

Services
Ave Maria Memorial Chapel
609 Main Street
Watsonville, CA 95076
(831) 724-4751
Resources
More Obituaries for Rosa Moreno
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rosa Moreno

Send Flowers
Rosa Moreno Obituary
Rosa Moreno died unexpectedly on Jan. 30. She was 61. Ms. Moreno was a native of Nayarit, Mexico.  She will be remembered for being a good friend and family member. She was preceded in death by her mother Josefina Santana. She is survived by her beloved children Maria Elena, Neri Magdalena, Coral and Manuel, her brothers and sisters Consepcion, Martha, Angel, Fidel and Guadalupe.  She is also survived by her eight grandchildren and her six great-grandchildren. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to GoFundMe.com for Rosa M. Moreno's Funeral Expenses. Arrangements have been entrusted in the care of The Carroll Family of Ave Maria Memorial Chapel, avemariamemorialchapel.com.
Published in Register-Pajaronian from Feb. 7 to Feb. 21, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Rosa's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -