1/1
Rosa Polanco
1942 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Rosa's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Rosa Polanco, "La Polanco," died on Nov. 18. She was 68.

Ms. Polanco was born on Aug. 30, 1942 in Escuinapa, Sinaloa, Mexico.

She was a resident of Watsonville when she died. She enjoyed dancing, shopping and getting together with family and loved ones.
Ms. Polanco is preceded in death by her parents, Dominga and Damaso.

She is survived by her loving husband, Vicente Martinez, and her six children, Adriana, Mario, Beatriz, Rocio, Roberto and Bryan.

Ms. Polanco is also survived by her seven grandchildren and her three great-grandchildren.

A public visitation service will be held to pay respects to Rosa on Nov. 29 at 5pm at Ave Maria Memorial Chapel, 609 Main St. in Watsonville. A funeral mass will take place on Nov. 30 at 10am at Assumption Church in Pajaro with a graveside blessing to follow at Valley Public Cemetery.

Arrangements have been entrusted in the care of the Carroll Family of Ave Maria Memorial Chapel, www.avemariamemorialchapel.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Watsonville from Nov. 25 to Dec. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Ave Maria Memorial Chapel
609 Main Street
Watsonville, CA 95076
(831) 724-4751
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved