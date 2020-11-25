Rosa Polanco, "La Polanco," died on Nov. 18. She was 68.
Ms. Polanco was born on Aug. 30, 1942 in Escuinapa, Sinaloa, Mexico.
She was a resident of Watsonville when she died. She enjoyed dancing, shopping and getting together with family and loved ones.
Ms. Polanco is preceded in death by her parents, Dominga and Damaso.
She is survived by her loving husband, Vicente Martinez, and her six children, Adriana, Mario, Beatriz, Rocio, Roberto and Bryan.
Ms. Polanco is also survived by her seven grandchildren and her three great-grandchildren.
A public visitation service will be held to pay respects to Rosa on Nov. 29 at 5pm at Ave Maria Memorial Chapel, 609 Main St. in Watsonville. A funeral mass will take place on Nov. 30 at 10am at Assumption Church in Pajaro with a graveside blessing to follow at Valley Public Cemetery.
Arrangements have been entrusted in the care of the Carroll Family of Ave Maria Memorial Chapel, www.avemariamemorialchapel.com.