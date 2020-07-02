April 26, 1927 – June 26, 2020



Russell Ferrante was a loyal son and brother, a loving husband, father and grandfather, and a gracious friend to many. In short, Russ Ferrante was a saint. He loved God supremely and loved people accordingly. On June 26, 2020. After a five-week illness, Russ Ferrante, surrounded by his children and grandson, passed peacefully from this life into eternity. "Grandpa" was 93.



Russell was born on April 26, 1927 to Mario and Frances Ferrante in Cleveland, Ohio. At the age of 21, he moved with his family to San Jose, California. It was in San Jose, he met his wife Jacqueline, and where they raised their two children, Russell Keith and Deanna. They were 10 days away from celebrating their 60th wedding anniversary when she passed away in 2011.



Russ was a devote Christian and much of his life centered around his family, including his brothers and sisters, and his church. Russ was on the Board of Deacons for Bethel Church in San Jose for many years, as well as the choir director for 14 years. In fact, upon arrival to Bethel Church as the choir director, he met Jacqueline in that choir. He also sang in a men's quartet for many years with his brother John and 2 other dear friends. Russ also served on the Bethany Bible College board for many years. He was the owner of an auto leasing company in San Jose, All Cal Leasing for 25 years.



Russ and Jackie moved to La Selva in 1989 and retired shortly after moving there. They became a part of Green Valley Christian Center in Watsonville, where their son-in-law and daughter pastor. He served at Green Valley, singing in his daughter's choir and serving on the financial board as well. Russ loved people and loved singing and serving in the church. He was full of Godly character and those who knew him felt very impacted by him and would refer to his life as "a life worth emulating". He enjoyed traveling with his wife Jackie and even took several trips in their motor home. He and his grandson Daniel enjoyed watching all sports and were very much up on all the details. Russ also met with a small group of beloved retired men the last 9 years, every morning at Seacliff Beach for coffee and fellowship.



Russ was preceded in death by his parents and his wife Jackie, his brother Joe and his sister Angie Piazza. He is survived by his brothers John and Mario Ferrante; sister Millie Portale; his son Russell Keith Ferrante (Gerry Puhara); daughter Deanna Smith (Dennis Smith); 2 granddaughters, Claire and Devony, 1 grandson, Daniel Josiah and his latest joy, great-granddaughter, Grace.



Mehl's Colonial Chapel was entrusted with the funeral arrangements.

