|
|
|
Ruth E. Strasser, 73, of Watsonville died on Jan. 2. Born in South Dakota and raised in Iowa, Strasser spent most of her life in the San Francisco Bay Area as well as the Central Coast.
She earned her RN at De Anza College. As an RN for 50 years, Strasser worked at SFGH, Seton Medical Center, Richmond Hospital and Menlo Medical Clinic. Her most fulfilling experiences were working with NGO's, especially IRC in Somalia, Sudan, Kurdish Iraq and Western Tanzania after the genocide in Rwanda. She had, as her inspiration, her grandparents, whom had been missionaries in South Africa.
Upon retirement, Strasser enjoyed traveling, engaging with her neighbors and playing bunco and bingo.
She will be remembered by her many cousins, other family and her many friends in the U.S. as well as the world. In her memory, contributions to the International Rescue Committee of New York and the Homeless Prenatal Program of San Francisco are recommended.
Published in Register-Pajaronian from Jan. 24 to Feb. 7, 2020