Ruth Yamamoto, 94, passed peacefully in her sleep on June 23, 2020 in Walnut Creek, CA.
She was born in Watsonville to Niichi Eto and Tamae (Miyamoto) Eto. She was interned in Poston, Arizona during the war. Ruth married Richard Yamamoto on January 15, 1955. They moved to Santa Cruz where they raised their family. Ruth was a homemaker, who enjoyed gardening, ceramics, baking cookies, knitting scrubbies and slippers, trips to the casino, and visiting relatives and friends.
She is survived by sons, Craig (Joni) of Redwood City, and Ritchie (Yvonne) of Marina; grandchildren, Angela and Ross; sister, Hatsuko Imoto; brother-in-laws, Sully Matsui and Ted Wada; sister-in-laws, Agnes Yamamoto, Tee Yamamoto, and Sue Eto. Also surviving are many beloved cousins, nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews, extended family and friends. Ruth was predeceased by her husband, Richard; daughter, Jenny; siblings Tom Eto, Wat Eto, Mate Eto, Harry Eto, and Barbara Wada.
Due to COVID-19, no public service will be held. Her family has asked that, if desired, donations be made in Ruth's memory to the Watsonville Buddhist Temple or the American Cancer Society.
Special thank you to Patti and the Tiffany Court team that took care of our mom with kindness and compassion.
Arrangements have been entrusted in the care of the Carroll Family of Ave Maria Memorial Chapel, www.avemariamemorialchapel.com
Published in Watsonville from Jun. 30 to Jul. 18, 2020.