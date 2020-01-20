|
|
|
Sally Almeniana passed away on January 4, 2020. She was 96.
Sally was born on January 23, 1923 in Bisbee, Arizona. She moved to Los Angeles, California in her teens, where she resided until her mid 20's. She then moved to Watsonville, California working at various canneries, while raising her family.
In her 50's she began volunteering at the Senior Center, the Women's Shelter, as well as various shelters. While working with Foster Grandparents program, she became a Teacher's Aide, for 20 years, for kindergarteners at the Starlight Elementary School. She finally retired at the age of 94.
Sally's focus was caring for people and even earned herself the title "Grandma Sally", to many people. She was a breath of life for everyone who met her and she was known to console, give advice, and share her "facts of life". Sally was witty, had a good sense of humor, loved people, and was a genuinely, happy person. She was loved by many and will be missed.
Sally was preceded in death by her husband Theodore Almeniana; 6 siblings: Frances Martinez, Ramona Lopez, Armida Guzman, and Mike, Opie, and Robert Saavedra. She is survived by her children Margaret Crisolo, Maryann Marcos, Yolanda Ballin, Stella Silapan, Martha Mellentine, and Robert Torres, as well as 18 grandchildren, 38 great-grandchildren, and 25 great-great-grandchildren.
A Celebration of Life will be held on January 25, 2020 at 1:00pm at the V.F.W. on Freedom Blvd. in Watsonville.
The family would like to thank the incredible staff at Valley Convalescent and the staff at Santa Cruz Hospice for their phenomenal care. Mehl's Colonial Chapel was entrusted with the arrangements.
Published in Register-Pajaronian from Jan. 20 to Feb. 8, 2020