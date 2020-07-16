Salvador Paniagua died on July 9. He was 75.
Mr. Paniagua was a native of Watsonville. He loved playing the guitar and was a member of a church choir for over 20 years. He loved the outdoors, loved to hunt, play soccer and always made people laugh.
Mr. Paniagua is survived by his beloved wife Genoveva, and his three daughters Alondra, Yovania and Nancy.
Visitation services will be held on July 20 from 5–9pm at Ave Maria Memorial Chapel in Watsonville. A funeral mass in honor of Mr. Paniagua will take place at Assumption Church on July 21 at 10am with a graveside service to follow at Valley Public Cemetery.
