Salvador Zuniga Ramirez died on July 16 at his Vacaville home. He was 52.



He was born on Dec. 4, 1967 in Sonora, Mexico.



He worked as a machine operator for 14 years in a macro plastic plant. He loved to BBQ, dance, listen to his jams and gamble. He was an avid fan of the Dallas Cowboys, and supported those around him. He loved spending time with his family and friends, more than anything. He was a happy man and enjoyed joking around with his family just to see them laugh. He will be missed dearly, and his memory will be cherished forever.



Mr. Zuniga Ramirez was preceded in death by his father Salvador Zuniga and niece Jaylah Ruelas. He is survived by his mother Maria, children; Cristal, Tanya, Stephanie and David, son-in-law, Joseph, siblings; Primitivo, Efrain, Rodolfo and Maida Ruelas, brother-in-law Elpidio, three grandchildren, his wife Norma Santos and numerous other family members and friends.



A visitation will be held on July 26 from 5-9pm, with a rosary at 7pm at Mehl's Colonial Chapel. Mass will be held on July 27 at 10am at Valley Catholic Church. Burial to follow at Valley Public Cemetery. Mehl's Colonial Chapel was entrusted with the arrangements.

