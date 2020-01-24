|
|
|
Sara Ramirez Arredondo died on Jan. 20. She was 81.
Ramirez Arredondo was born Coalcoman, Michoacan, Mexico on Sept. 1, 1938 to Guadalupe and Trinidad Arredondo.
In 1959, she moved with her two sons to Watsonville to give them a better life. She met her husband, Pancho, of 35 years in 1969, and had one more child. She worked various jobs, until working at Watsonville Cannery for 40 years. She was a hard worker and an independent woman who acquired the "American Dream." She volunteered her time at the St. Patrick's Parish since the 1980s. She was entrusted with washing the Priests' gowns, and was requested to do funeral rosaries for many people in the church. She had many friends as well as a sharp mind.
She is preceded in death by her husband, sons, Rafael and Javier, and four brothers, Maldo, Maurilio, Ramon and Jorge Arredondo.
She is survived by her sons; Jose, Carlos, and Uriel, 13 grandchildren and a great-grandchild.
A visitation will be held at St. Patrick's on Jan. 27 from 5-9 p.m. with a Rosary at 7 p.m. Mass will be held at St. Patrick's Jan. 28 at 11 a.m.
Burial will follow at Valley Public Cemetery.
Published in Register-Pajaronian from Jan. 24 to Feb. 7, 2020