Sergio Imircio Carvalho died on Feb. 3. He was 75. He was born on Dec. 27, 1944 in the Azores. After serving three years in the Portuguese Military, he left the Azores in 1969 and moved to Watsonville where he reconnected with family friend and neighbor, Maria Celeste Santos. They married in 1970 and together raised two sons. After retirement, he and Maria Celeste vacationed, and restored a home in the Azores. He enjoyed fishing, gardening, pruning and loved his cows. He was a winemaker, raised a variety of animals and was a family man. He was always happy, he was a jokester and a very social person. He loved to invite people to share his wine and traditional Portuguese meals. He is survived by his wife, three brothers; David, Manuel and Anatolio Carvalho, two sons; Daniel Sergio Carvalho (Chrissy Job) and Brian Santos Carvalho, and two granddaughters. He is preceded in death by his parents Manuel Blayer Carvalho and Serafina Pereira and brother Joe Carvalho. Services were held on Feb. 7 at 10 a.m. at Valley Church. The family would like to thank Heartland Hospice for their services. Mehl's Colonial Chapel was entrusted with the funeral arrangements.
Published in Register-Pajaronian from Feb. 7 to Feb. 21, 2020