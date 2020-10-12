Severo Ronquillo passed away in Watsonville, California on October 5, 2020 at the age of 94 due to COVID-19.



Born in Kansas, Missouri on November 1925, he was raised on a family ranch in Durango, Mexico as the eldest of 9 siblings. During his time in Durango, he met and married his wife Luz Ronquillo. They spent 60 years together before her passing in 2009. Residing in the Watsonville community with his family since 1953, he worked and retired after 20 years from The Watsonville Canning Company.



He was a passionate and tireless man who never missed a day of work. He enjoyed his wife's cooking, his daily walks to his favorite coffee shop, and spending time in his backyard. He loved watching western films (Bonanza) and attending the annual Salinas rodeo as it reminded him of his youthful times on the ranch.



He is survived by his children Soledad Casillas (Jose), Bobby Ronquillo, Mary Ronquillo, Maggie Gonzalez (Rene); as well as his 11 grandchildren; 7 great-grandchildren; and 1 great-great-granddaughter. He also is survived by his sisters Amelia and Florencia.



He will be laid to rest next to his wife on October 13, 2020 at St. Francis Cemetery. Mehl's Colonial Chapel was entrusted with the funeral arrangements. Due to Covid-19 restrictions, only immediate family can attend and a celebration-of-life for him will be on hold until further notice.

