Siemon Timothy Francisco Garcia died Feb. 16 in his Watsonville home. He was 35.
Born in Watsonville on June 1, 1984, he was a lifelong resident. Mr. Garcia loved to play soccer, watch movies, play games and hang out talking with his friends. He had a niece and a nephew he adored and loved spoiling. He had a kind heart and helped anyone out without expecting anything in return. He will be missed by all who knew him.
He is survived by his parents Francisco and Linda Garcia, his sister Jessica Garcia and her husband and his longtime friends: Veronica Reyes and Luis Ruiz.
A viewing was held Thursday at Mehl's Colonial Chapel in Watsonville with rosary. A funeral mass will be held at St. Patrick's Catholic Church in Watsonville today at 10 a.m.
Published in Register-Pajaronian from Feb. 28 to Mar. 13, 2020