Slavica Kusanovich Zalac died peacefully on Monday, February 17, 2020 at 89 years of age, in Watsonville.
Slavica was born in the village of Pražnica, on the Island of Brac, Croatia on February 12, 1931, to Juraj and Dora Kusanovic. She lived through the Italian and German occupation of the island during WWII. In 1954 she met and married George Kusanovich, who had immigrated to the United States 19 years earlier. They shared many wonderful years together. After George's passing, she was fortunate to find a wonderful man named Steve Zalac. They shared their love for music, dance, and travel.
Slavica was involved in the Croatian community in Watsonville. She had a beautiful singing voice and was a member of Hamonija, a Croatian folk singing group. She was also involved in several clubs, such as YLI, CFU, and SACO. She enjoyed staying in contact and visiting family in Croatia and kept in contact with her many beloved relatives in Chile.
She is survived by her two daughters Linda Moresco (husband Robert) and Joyce Ewart (husband Jamie), as well as her two grandsons Ian and Ross. Her gift of hospitality and her love will be dearly missed by her family and many friends.
Visitation services will be held on Sunday, March 1, 5-9 PM with a Rosary at 7PM at Mehl's Colonial Chapel in Watsonville. Funeral Mass will be held on Monday, March 2, 10 AM at Our Lady Help of Christians Church (Valley Church) in Watsonville.
The family asks that in lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hospice of Santa Cruz County.
We want to add a special thank you to the caring and compassionate staff at Montecito Manor and to Hospice of Santa Cruz nurses and staff for their support.
Published in Register-Pajaronian from Feb. 27 to Mar. 14, 2020