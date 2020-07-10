Socorro Hernandez died peacefully on July 7. She was born in Nayarit, Mexico on Nov. 3, 1942 to parents Juan Macario Galvan and Florentina Piña. She was 77.



She was the pillar of her family and will be remembered by all who knew her as a selfless, giving, and caring woman. She would extend a hand to anyone without thinking twice. She was a happy and loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister and friend. She will be deeply missed.



She is survived by her life partner, Alberto Ponce, daughters; Rosa Maria Garay de Calderon, Gloria Amaral Garay, Noemi Aguayo, Manet Gutierrez Ponce and Jessica Ponce, and her son; Arturo Garay Galvan. She also leaves behind 20 grandchildren and 23 great-grandchildren.



Services will be held at Mehl's Colonial Chapel in Watsonville on July 15.



Due to current Covid19 restrictions, contact the family directly for service details. Flowers can be sent to Mehls.

