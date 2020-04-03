|
Steven Allen Davis died on March 30. He was 67.
Born on Feb. 12, 1953, Mr. Davis was a Watsonville native, and lived here his entire life. He loved fishing, barbecuing, hanging with friends, and camping. He also enjoyed completing crossword puzzles, working on cars and playing his harmonica is his spare time. He was a U.S. veteran, and also worked as an electrician by trade. Most of all however, He was a proud father of his three sons and his three grandsons.
Mr. Davis was preceded in death his parents Henry Leroy Davis and Genevieve Theresa Davis. He is survived his three sons Joshua (Valerie) Davis, Issiah (Stephanie) Davis, and Matthew Davis, and his two sisters Debbie (Santos) Lerma and Jeanette Davis. He is also survived by his three grandsons, numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, extended family and friends, all of whom will miss Steve greatly and will cherish his memory forever.
Arrangements have been entrusted in the care of The Carroll Family of Ave Maria Memorial Chapel, www.avemariamemorialchapel.com.
Published in Register-Pajaronian from Apr. 3 to Apr. 4, 2020